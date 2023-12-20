Zionism - The Lie They Won't Let You Question - Are Jews the Chosen People? - part 3

Zionism: The Lie They Won't Let You Question - Are Jews the Chosen People?

Another perspective... This is part 3 of a series. All are on this channel.

Here's part 1 and 2, if missed:

Zionism - The Secret History Nobody's Talking About - Part 1

https://www.brighteon.com/2449e8de-e6f8-4892-a2e9-c36660703a29

Zionism - The Secret Evidence Israel Tried to Bury - Part 2

https://www.brighteon.com/87e83862-4f98-40f9-bf10-96edf6625c4a

I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube.

Are Jews the Chosen People? The Prophet Moses, peace be upon him, said otherwise...

0:00 - Introduction

1:39 - Christian Pastor Blasphemes Against America

5:27 - How Jesus Cursed Israel

15:47 - Prophet Moses' Incredible Prophecy

25:00 - When Zionists Meet Aliens

PODCASTS:

iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/RRitunespodcast

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/RRspotifypodcast

Audible: https://tinyurl.com/RRaudiblepodcast

Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/RRgooglepodcast

Podbean: https://rationalreligion.podbean.com/

MORE ABOUT US

For more content, check out our other videos on YouTube, as well as our website:

http://www.rationalreligion.co.uk

Learn more about Islam Ahmadiyya, the peaceful religious philosophy behind Rational Religion:

www.alislam.org