China, Iran and Russia begin joint naval drill in Gulf of Oman
Published 16 hours ago

Euro News |  China, Iran and Russia begin joint naval drill in Gulf of Oman:  Footage aired on Chinese state television showed the Chinese, Iranian and Russian navies conducting a joint exercise in the Gulf of Oman, near the mouth of the Persian Gulf.


iranrussiachinagulf of omanjoint naval drill

