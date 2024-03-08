THE REAL JESUS - PART 37

What is the purpose of a miracle? Does telling others about a miraculous experience in our lives, or does just experiencing miracles prove God's favor in our lives? This video explores the true purpose of a miracle and suggests that a genuine miracle is an intimate part of our relationship with God, not to be bragged about. There's a reason that Jesus often told the people he healed to keep it secret. Jesus was surprisingly quiet about his own super powers, and even his own supernatural nature, something we could all learn from.



TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

