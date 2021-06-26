White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1469 - Jane Doe - Hales is convicted

Hales, who was selling ADT security systems door-to-door, forced his way into Jane’s trailer as she opened the door. He bent her over a sink and threatened to pour bleach down her throat. He then held a knife to her throat and told her he would kill her, before beating and choking her. He strangled her with a cord, before telling her “Do what you do to your husband to satisfy him. And if I’m not satisfied, I’m going to you." He then raped her, before attempting to flee the scene. One of his coworkers that helped detain him, testified that he said “I raped her, and she liked it.” He also told a deputy “I know what I did. I raped that white lady because I haven’t gotten any in a while.”