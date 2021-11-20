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666 - Mark Of The Beast - Daniel Chapter 2:40-45
Witness Of The Truth
Witness Of The Truth
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22 views • November 20, 2021
Read Daniel 2 Verses 40-45 and see just how short and concise prophecy really is.
The video is an expansion of these scriptures as taken from the Bible called 'The Scriptures' compiled by The Institute For Scripture Research and the online copy is on Bible Hub at www.biblehub.com. The video uses a computer voice to make sure each word is read correctly. It is that important. You will see this is the most likely end of the age scenario and the time of the wrath of Elohim/God/The Most High will answer in kind the attempted overthrow of The Most High with the 7 viles/bowls of judgement against those who take the mark of the beast into them. Day 1335 was shown to me in Daniel 12 to be the day the catching up occurs on the multi-timeline structure of the final 7 years. The appearing of the abomination that makes desolate comes from Daniel 12 at 1,190 days. The remaining 45 days are the shortened period of days that the Master declared to us, the chosen/elect in the Olivette discourse. (MATTHEW 24:22) There will be a video that demonstrates this with an embedded timeline as soon as I get that finished. Hopefully that will be in the next two weeks.
david.
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godmessiahsaviorchristjesusyeshuason of godelohimking of kingsyehoshualord of lordsthe most highyehowah
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