Miles Guo: SWIFT sanction on Russia is a double-edged sword

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/24/2022 Miles Guo: There will be a huge shift of world geopolitical landscape post the Russia-Ukraine war and the demise of the CCP; the SWIFT sanction on Russia is a double-edged sword, which prompted almost two-thirds of the countries in the world searching for a secure and encrypted payment system that cannot be weaponized. This provides a golden opportunity for the rise of Himalaya Exchange and Himalaya Pay