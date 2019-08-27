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USA & India VS China & Russia - Who Would Win? (Army / Military Comparison)
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10 views • August 27, 2019
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The US and Russia, China, and India, two separate long-term rivalries. But what if China and Russia decided to set aside their differences and join against an Indian-American alliance? Who would win, and how would that play out? Could United States keep Russian and Chinese army at bay? Or would the military of Russia and China overpower the Indian and American military?
The US and Russia, China, and India, two separate long-term rivalries. But what if China and Russia decided to set aside their differences and join against an Indian-American alliance? Who would win, and how would that play out? Could United States keep Russian and Chinese army at bay? Or would the military of Russia and China overpower the Indian and American military?
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