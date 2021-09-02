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Dr. Mark Sherwood (Part 2) | This Doctor Has Treated 9,000 COVID-19 Patients with 0 Deaths
Thrivetime Show
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50 views • September 02, 2021
Dr. Mark Sherwood Speaks again at Michigan's ReAwaken America Tour

Join General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!

Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 47 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2. 468 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
3. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!

ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour

Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102

The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.

Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
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clay clarkthrivetime showreawaken america
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