Can Ancient Scripture Be Trusted? An interview with Lauren Witzke

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How much of ancient Scripture has remained unchanged through history? This conversation explores biblical manuscripts, the Book of Enoch, the Dead Sea Scrolls, and why questions surrounding ancient texts continue to fascinate historians, theologians, and curious readers alike.
#Bible #DeadSeaScrolls #BookOfEnoch #History #Faith #AncientTexts #BiblicalStudies #Truth
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