Permanent Collapse: Globalist Domestication and Annihilation of the Human Species Exposed

Alex Jones breaks down the admissions on top globalists plans to domesticate and annihilate the human species as Steve Bannon calls out the permanent collapse of The Great Reset.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/bannon-on-collapse-of-civilization-great-reset-so-destructive-youre-not-going-to-be-able-to-turn-this-around/

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