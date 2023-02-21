Mirror. Source

KILLING US SOFTLY? | 15 MINUTE NEIGHBOURHOODS | HARD KILL WEAPONS | MARK STEELE, WEAPONS EXPERT https://www.bitchute.com/video/FzqMwXE5vwHk/





Quote: "Quote from THE EXPOSE: “Putting tens of millions of 5G antennas, without a single biological test of safety, has to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world” – Professor Martin Pall Professor Pall is wrong, Mark Steele said in a 15-page report: “It is not a stupid idea but a heinous crime if one understands the motive behind this deployment. 5G is a compartmentalised weapons deployment masquerading as a benign technological advance for enhanced communications and faster downloads.” “The 5G network has the capability to target acquire and attack the vaccinated due to their nano metamaterial antenna Covid-19 vaccine. Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) require the 5G networks to maintain their geo-position and navigate their environment to the target; these weapons cannot rely on satellite communications due to the potential for inclement weather events and signal latency to disrupt their signals so they must have localised 5G networks.” Steele clarified the definition of a weapon, it’s “a device, tool, or action that has been fashioned to cause physical or psychological harm in breach of the primary legislation.” “The compartmentalisation of weapons systems development has played a crucial role in not alerting those within the regulatory authorities and telecommunications industry to the real purpose and intentions of those ultimately driving and funding the deployment of 5G and biological chemical weapons masquerading as Covid-19 vaccines for a planned control and command kill grid. “The world is blindly following the plans of the technocratic elite and the military-industrial-pharma complex to terminate large numbers within populations across the world with no regard to the primary legislation. “5G is a weapon system, a crime against humanity so monstrous that even an educated person would find it unbelievable on first inspection of the facts. The prima facie evidence of this globalist depopulation agenda is unequivocal and should be tested in the courts so that the conspirators involved in this murderous plan can be brought to justice. This is the greatest crime ever to be perpetrated on mankind and all of God’s creation.” From the Expose: https://expose-news.com/2022/06/22/5g-is-a-weapon-system-says-mark-steele/ |www.Saveusnow.org.uk | Expert Report on Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the Context of Nanometal-contaminated Vaccines that include Covid-19 with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas, Mark Steele, February 2021 2018 - Judge Refuses to gag Mark Steele: https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/mark-steele-5g-gateshead-council-15269240 Comprehensive Peer Reviewed Paper: Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radio frequency radiation from wireless communications//5G | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/ Links Mark Steele Channel telegram: https://t.me/s/marksteele5g MARK STEELE website: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk MARK STEELE TWITTER: TBN NANO META ANTENNA VICTIMS: https://t.me/victimsofthenanometaantenna MARK STEELE | WEAPON'S EXPERT | THE NET ZERO GLOBAL TERRORIST AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/iwQcmWCKxBsN/ 5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT | FILM SACHA STONE https://www.bitchute.com/video/unGhBul7cXnQ/ THE KILL GRID - MARK STEELE | TUNGSTEN IN VAX MAKES HUMANS 'DORMANT RADIATION TRANSMITTERS' https://www.bitchute.com/video/qHXTgYC5b1xw/ DR MIKE YEADON | FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF PFIZER RESEARCH | An honest voice of informed truth and reason: https://t.me/DrMikeYeadon TOGETHER DECLARATION: https://togetherdeclaration.org REBELS ON ROUNDABOUTS: https://t.me/RebelsOnRoundabouts REBELS CHAT AND INFO GROUP UK: https://t.me/RebelsOnRoundaboutschat A STAND IN THE PARK: https://t.me/astandinthepark CLAIRE EDWARDS RETIRED UN EMPLOYEE AND PEACE ACTIVIST: Sign up to Claire’s HIGHLY INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS for up to date, thought provoking Information on 5G Dangers, Radiation Symptoms, CV19 deaths and injuries, health effects of radiation on people, plants and all life on Earth, world events, and much much more: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com SAVE OUR RIGHTS UK: https://t.me/s/SaveOurRightsUKOfficial?before=414 @SaveOurRightsUKOfficial Help For CV19 Shot Injuries, British Nursing Alliance, The People’s Nurses, Kate Sheramani: https://t.me/s/BritishNursingAllianceSpeak/3556 INTERVIEWS WITH SEARCHING FOR THE EVIDENCE, BITCHUTE, RUMBLE, GETTR, VETERANBRIGADES.COM, TO SHARE PEACEFUL, LAWFUL WAYS TO HElP YOUR COMMUNITY AND THOSE WHO MAY BE SEVERELY VACCINE DAMAGED. SEARCHING FOR THE EVIDENCE CHANNEL, TELEGRAM: https://t.me/TrueLightEssence and also, these links:Agenda 2031, SEARCHING FOR THE EVIDENCE, bitchute, SEARCHING FOR THE EVIDENCE, .." * See source