Arizona-California Connection FRAUD

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n the 2020 Election, President Trump lost 4,761,536 votes in CA to the ➖ Side, The Negative Side of the -142(.70)/+130(1.30) Algorithm.
Biden's vote count in CA was increased by 1,386,099 from the ➕ Side, The Positive Side of the Algorithm.
The Algorithm Imbalance in CA was
3,375,437 votes.
(4,761,536 - 1,386,099 = 3,375,437.)
We know 3,375,400 of those votes wound up in The 6 States that stopped counting on election night.
ARIZONA 385,879 Received from California