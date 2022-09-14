Create New Account
Arizona-California Connection FRAUD
Chris Shouse
Published 2 months ago |

https://verityvote.us/long-withheld-records-reveal-more-than-20000-mail-ballots-received-after-the-legal-

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/07/21/breaking-evidence-to-soon-be-presented-to-citizens-grand-jury-of-interstate-conspiracy-to-manufacture-harvest-count

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwight-brower-10106133/

https://fieldworks.com/

https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/new-audit-guidance-justice-department-reveals-deep-unease-election

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizonas-maricopa-county-supervisors-state-gop-senate-reach-deal-ove

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/24/reports-leaked-arizona-senate-doc-says-maricopa-noncompliance-prevented-complete-vote-audit/

https://canvass50.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Maricopa-County-Canvass-Report-Final-090821.pdf

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/audio-arizona-senate-president-karen-fann-az-attorney-general-brnovich-opened-formal-investigation-gonna-hold-people-accountable-breaking-law/

https://www.ntd.com/arizona-senate-president-karen-fann-announces-retirement-in-2023_696409.html

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/53-days-later-az-state-senator-wendy-rogers-havent-heard-anything-brnovich-yet-arizona-wants-answers-now/

https://www.thefreedomtimes.com/2022/02/07/evidence-showing-illegal-acts-occurred-az-rep-finchem-introduces-resolution-to-set-aside-decertify-maricopa-pima-yuma/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/breaking-update-maricopa-county-republican-committee-votes-unanimously-reject-fraudulent-2020-election-results/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/sharpiegate-2-0-maricopa-county-will-strongly-push-voters-use-felt-tipped-pentel-pen-election-day-not-early-voting-previously-said-use-black-blue-pen/

n the 2020 Election, President Trump lost 4,761,536 votes in CA to the ➖ Side, The Negative Side of the -142(.70)/+130(1.30) Algorithm.


Biden's vote count in CA was increased by 1,386,099 from the ➕ Side, The Positive Side of the Algorithm.

The Algorithm Imbalance in CA was

3,375,437 votes.

(4,761,536 - 1,386,099 = 3,375,437.)

We know 3,375,400 of those votes wound up in The 6 States that stopped counting on election night.

ARIZONA     385,879 Received from California

californiatreason2020electionsarizonia

