© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Niclosamide USP Grade Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/niclosamide.html
The Niclosamide Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4jeNmtH
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Which Parasites Can Niclosamide Kill? - (Science Based)
Niclosamide is a potent anti-parasitic medication, which makes it a popular choice for people in the detox world who want to rid their bodies of parasites that affect their health holistically in many negative ways.
One thing people tend to want to know regarding Niclosamide is what type of parasites it can target and kill effectively.
So, I created this video, "Which Parasites Can Niclosamide Kill? - (Science Based), to share with you all of the scientifically proven parasites it can and will eradicate from a person's body.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T
UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz
Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5
Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm