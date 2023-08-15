Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prof. Jonathan Turley remarks about the PDJT Georgia Indictment to Hannity
channel image
GalacticStorm
2088 Subscribers
Shop now
20 views
Published 17 hours ago

Hannity: "That’s hardly an indictment of the president saying, will you get me 11,780?


I really think I won 400,000 more than you’re counting. I think that’s an overarching argument he’s making, no?"


Jonathan Turley: "It was a natural argument to make."


https://twitter.com/sophiesmother95/status/1691280495374385152?s=20

Keywords
arrestindictmentjonathan turleypresident donald j trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket