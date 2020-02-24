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Huawei 5G is being PUSHED EVERYWHERE!! More Countries Banning it!!
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241 views • February 24, 2020
#Huawei is currently banned from rolling out #5G in some markets which include the United States, Australia and New Zealand due to alleged ties with the Chinese government. The Chinese company has repeatedly denied such claims and they had challenged those that made the allegation to show proof of security threats.
The US government had concerns that Huawei equipment can be utilised as a backdoor for the Chinese government, however, such allegations were not proven. Huawei’s rotating Chairman had emphasised that in past 30 years Huawei has never faced a serious cyber security issue and there’s no evidence proving that their equipment was a threat.
The US government had concerns that Huawei equipment can be utilised as a backdoor for the Chinese government, however, such allegations were not proven. Huawei’s rotating Chairman had emphasised that in past 30 years Huawei has never faced a serious cyber security issue and there’s no evidence proving that their equipment was a threat.
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