Biden Approved the Raid, Uses Debt Forgiveness as Cover

August 25, 2022 - Democrats are in a dire situation, so all of the law seems to be up for grabs. Biden announces student loan forgiveness—a handy way to change the narrative away from the illegal raid on President Trump. Even worse—Biden not only knew about raid on Trump’s residence, he approved it. Thanks for watching and praying! https://rumble.com/v1h6wvd-top-legal-scholar-mike-davis-exposes-fbi-raid-on-trumps-home-as-massive-reg.html

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