Carrots Blooming - I will harvest Seeds soon

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My carrots decided to bloom early, way earlier then usually. I show you the beautiful carrot flowers and other plants I have in my vegetable garden.
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Blog about Gut Health etc. https://exclusivelyholistic.com/
Sourdough Instruction Book with Recipes:
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