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Chinese Communist Party actively ‘infiltrating the west’ for years
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116 views • December 16, 2020
Sky News Australia - 13 Dec 2020
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says it should come as no surprise that the Chinese Communist Party has placed its members in key strategic government and commercial roles as it's been “actively infiltrating” the west for years.
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says it should come as no surprise that the Chinese Communist Party has placed its members in key strategic government and commercial roles as it's been “actively infiltrating” the west for years.
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