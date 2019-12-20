Treasonous Cabal An Eye Opening Interview with JFK Historian & Author Barry L Jones

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"As assassinations go, the JFK assassination was unique for at LEAST a few reasons. First, the very nature of the crime was astonishingly brutal...and visible. Second, in the aftermath of the "Crime of the Century", scores of assassination witnesses died violent...and unexplained deaths. And third, the subsequent investigations created many more questions than answers. This book is an attempt to answer three of those questions. Why was President Kennedy killed? Who benefited? And who had the power to cover it up?"
Link to purchase the Treasonous Cabal on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Treasonous-Cab...