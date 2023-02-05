https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



THiNK TWICE SYMPOSIA

WHAT ARE WE UP AGAINST AND WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT?

JANUARY, 2023

PANELLISTS: Daniel Broudy, PhD | Simon Elmer, PhD | Dr Aaron Kheriaty | | David Thunder, PhD

Panellists Presentations (1 hr): (moderator: Abir Ballan)

What are we up against? (defining the problem)

How did we get here? (defining the root causes)

Bookmarks are in order of presentation: Dr Aaron Kheriaty, Simon Elmer, Daniel Broudy and David Thunder

Facilitated Group Discussion (1 hr): (moderator: Sinead Stringer)

What can we do about it? (proposed solution)

at the micro level - individual

at the meso level - community

at the macro level- national/ societal

Bookmarks for comments by Nick Hudson (chairman of PANDA), Michaela Schippers (Professor of Behaviour and Performance Management- Rotterdam School Of Management - Erasmus University), Ewa Sidorenko, PhD in sociology and cultural anthropology- Senior Lecturer at the University of Greenwich.

ABOUT THE PANELLISTS

Daniel Broudy | Professor of Rhetoric and Applied Linguistics at Okinawa Christian University | Bio: https://propagandainfocus.com/author/daniel-broudy/ | Co-Author of Mass Formation Or Mass Atrocity? (https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/11/investigative-reports/covid-19-mass-formation-or-mass-atrocity/) | Papers: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Daniel-Broudy | Twitter: @broudy_daniel

Simon Elmer | PhD in History and Theory of Art | Bio: Simon Elmer has taught at the universities of London, Manchester, Reading and Michigan. He is the co-founder and head of research of Architects for Social Housing | Author of The Road To Fascism: For A Critique Of The Global Biosecurity State | (https://architectsforsocialhousing.co.uk/2022/09/28/the-road-to-fascism-for-a-critique-of-the-global-biosecurity-state/) | His upcoming work includes two volumes of selected articles on the UK biosecurity state, Virtue and Terror and The New Normal, both of which will be published in March 2023. | Twitter: @SimonElmer2022

Dr Aaron Kheriaty | Chief of Psychiatry & Ethics | Fellow and Director- Bioethics and American Democracy Program | Bio: https://www.aaronkheriaty.com/bio | Author of The New Abnormal: The Rise Of The Biomedical Security State (https://www.amazon.com/New-Abnormal-Biomedical-Security-State/dp/1684513855) | Twitter: @akheriaty

David Thunder | PhD in Political Philosophy | Research Fellow and Lecturer at University of Navarra | Bio: http://www.davidthunder.com/bio.html | Author of the upcoming book The Polycentric Republic: How A Pluralist Civil Order Can Support The Freedom To Flourish Without A Sovereign State| Substack: https://davidthunder.substack.com/ | Twitter: @davidjthunder

ABOUT THINK TWICE

THiNK TWICE aims to sow the seeds of inquiry, encourage respectful conversations between people with different views in the hope of reconnecting society in order to reimagine a better future

Website: http://www.ThinkTwice.global - COMING SOON

TWITTER: @Thinkx2

THiNK TWICE CO-FOUNDERS

Abir Ballan, MPH | https://abirballan.substack.com | Twitter: @abirballan

Andrea Bowler | Graphic Designer | https://www.facebook.com/andrea.bowler.3

David Charalambous | Behavioural Scientist | https://reachingpeople.net/ | Twitter: @PeopleReaching

Sinead Stringer | Behavioural Scientist | https://www.pandata.org/breakingthechains | Twitter: @Tallpoppyassoc

