THiNKTWICE.GLOBAL
THiNK TWICE SYMPOSIA
WHAT ARE WE UP AGAINST AND WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT?
JANUARY, 2023
PANELLISTS: Daniel Broudy, PhD | Simon Elmer, PhD | Dr Aaron Kheriaty | | David Thunder, PhD
Panellists Presentations (1 hr): (moderator: Abir Ballan)
What are we up against? (defining the problem)
How did we get here? (defining the root causes)
Bookmarks are in order of presentation: Dr Aaron Kheriaty, Simon Elmer, Daniel Broudy and David Thunder
Facilitated Group Discussion (1 hr): (moderator: Sinead Stringer)
What can we do about it? (proposed solution)
at the micro level - individual
at the meso level - community
at the macro level- national/ societal
Bookmarks for comments by Nick Hudson (chairman of PANDA), Michaela Schippers (Professor of Behaviour and Performance Management- Rotterdam School Of Management - Erasmus University), Ewa Sidorenko, PhD in sociology and cultural anthropology- Senior Lecturer at the University of Greenwich.
ABOUT THE PANELLISTS
Daniel Broudy | Professor of Rhetoric and Applied Linguistics at Okinawa Christian University | Bio: https://propagandainfocus.com/author/daniel-broudy/ | Co-Author of Mass Formation Or Mass Atrocity? (https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/11/investigative-reports/covid-19-mass-formation-or-mass-atrocity/) | Papers: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Daniel-Broudy | Twitter: @broudy_daniel
Simon Elmer | PhD in History and Theory of Art | Bio: Simon Elmer has taught at the universities of London, Manchester, Reading and Michigan. He is the co-founder and head of research of Architects for Social Housing | Author of The Road To Fascism: For A Critique Of The Global Biosecurity State | (https://architectsforsocialhousing.co.uk/2022/09/28/the-road-to-fascism-for-a-critique-of-the-global-biosecurity-state/) | His upcoming work includes two volumes of selected articles on the UK biosecurity state, Virtue and Terror and The New Normal, both of which will be published in March 2023. | Twitter: @SimonElmer2022
Dr Aaron Kheriaty | Chief of Psychiatry & Ethics | Fellow and Director- Bioethics and American Democracy Program | Bio: https://www.aaronkheriaty.com/bio | Author of The New Abnormal: The Rise Of The Biomedical Security State (https://www.amazon.com/New-Abnormal-Biomedical-Security-State/dp/1684513855) | Twitter: @akheriaty
David Thunder | PhD in Political Philosophy | Research Fellow and Lecturer at University of Navarra | Bio: http://www.davidthunder.com/bio.html | Author of the upcoming book The Polycentric Republic: How A Pluralist Civil Order Can Support The Freedom To Flourish Without A Sovereign State| Substack: https://davidthunder.substack.com/ | Twitter: @davidjthunder
ABOUT THINK TWICE
THiNK TWICE aims to sow the seeds of inquiry, encourage respectful conversations between people with different views in the hope of reconnecting society in order to reimagine a better future
Website: http://www.ThinkTwice.global - COMING SOON
TWITTER: @Thinkx2
THiNK TWICE CO-FOUNDERS
Abir Ballan, MPH | https://abirballan.substack.com | Twitter: @abirballan
Andrea Bowler | Graphic Designer | https://www.facebook.com/andrea.bowler.3
David Charalambous | Behavioural Scientist | https://reachingpeople.net/ | Twitter: @PeopleReaching
Sinead Stringer | Behavioural Scientist | https://www.pandata.org/breakingthechains | Twitter: @Tallpoppyassoc
