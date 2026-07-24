Socialism's Ascendance Is Based On Us Being Passive

Socialism is not a working-class phenomenon.

It comes from elitist brats of upper-middle-class intellects who cosplay as proletariats.

Most radical revolutions are carried out by a small, determined minority.

The broader population is usually taken by surprise.

Elites seize power first through the party, then cities, then communications (i.e. media and academia).





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (24 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402045520112