Richard Vobes, Roger Arthur: Why NetZero cannot be taken seriously (mirrored)
Published 17 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/6OGq6GwoFAw

24 Jul 2023 #netzero #co2 #policyRoger Arthur joins me to explain why the ridiculous policy of reducing the cardon to NetZero is laughable and utterly unachievable.


Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingweather modificationco2terraformingweaponizationalarmismfossil fuelnet zero

