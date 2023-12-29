The Only Known Cure for the Jab

The inspiration for this monocast was a text message about excuses for taking the jab. There are no coincidences in God’s economy and this recording was born. Thanks for taking to heart the message of repentance.

*************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe