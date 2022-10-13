Nervous Swamp Creatures

The Swamp Fails Ethics 101
* [Bidan] has laid waste to trust in gubment.
* The swamp is flourishing under him.
* Government employees have been enriching themselves as you get poorer.
* Insider trading, federal government style.
* Why doesn’t Crazy Nancy want to ban trading in office?
* Eradicating the bureaucratic glut has official DC scared.
* How many redundant jobs can be cleared?
* DC gets rich while you suffer.
* They are running out of shiny objects.
* The swamp has good reason to be nervous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 12 October 2022
