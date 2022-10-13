Create New Account
Nervous Swamp Creatures
268 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

The Swamp Fails Ethics 101

* [Bidan] has laid waste to trust in gubment.

* The swamp is flourishing under him.

* Government employees have been enriching themselves as you get poorer.

* Insider trading, federal government style.

* Why doesn’t Crazy Nancy want to ban trading in office?

* Eradicating the bureaucratic glut has official DC scared.

* How many redundant jobs can be cleared?

* DC gets rich while you suffer.

* They are running out of shiny objects.

* The swamp has good reason to be nervous.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 12 October 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6313674926112

Keywords
corruptionlaura ingrahamnancy pelosipowerinsider tradingdonald trumpjoe bidenidiocracyelitismgreedscandalvanityincompetencethe swampbureaucracykleptocracykakistocracy

logo

