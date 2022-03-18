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The Race for Speaker of the House: Momentum Builds to Stop McCarthy from Becoming Speaker
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61 views • March 18, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Joe Biden is sending the Democratic Party to its death bed, as his approval ratings plumet. Executive Secretary at the New York Young Republicans Club, Vish Burra joined the Stew Peters Show to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s failure as Speaker of the House, and who should replace him. Burra affirmed that the majority’s voice should be represented rather than suppressed via BigTech and bad actors like Nancy Pelosi.
Visit the Let’s Go Brandon Rally website to view the dates on Vish Burra’s speaking at the event in Brandon, FL: https://letsgobrandonrally.org/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp5nr-the-race-for-speaker-of-the-house-momentum-builds-to-stop-mccarthy-from-bec.html
Joe Biden is sending the Democratic Party to its death bed, as his approval ratings plumet. Executive Secretary at the New York Young Republicans Club, Vish Burra joined the Stew Peters Show to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s failure as Speaker of the House, and who should replace him. Burra affirmed that the majority’s voice should be represented rather than suppressed via BigTech and bad actors like Nancy Pelosi.
Visit the Let’s Go Brandon Rally website to view the dates on Vish Burra’s speaking at the event in Brandon, FL: https://letsgobrandonrally.org/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp5nr-the-race-for-speaker-of-the-house-momentum-builds-to-stop-mccarthy-from-bec.html
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