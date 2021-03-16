© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe and Jim Rizoli discuss White people controlled by Jews
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • March 16, 2021
The White people don't understand that by accepting that the Bible is fabled, not true, is a book written by Jews as an excuse to not read or research it, they show they really have been controlled by the Jews. The JEWS think this way. We discuss where the White movement needs to get back on track and stop listening to the Jews.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.