Love in Action Always Seeks Resolution Not Compromise, Relationship Based On Principles Of Love And Truth, Desire Of Self, Equal Value of Individuals

Original:https://youtu.be/Hwos9MvnA0g
20131020 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S2P2
Cut:
55m40s - 1h03m11s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“COMPROMISE NEVER LEADS TO HAPPINESS.”
@ 1h00m40s
“THERE’S NO SACRIFICE IN LOVE. YOU DON’T NEED TO SACRIFICE SOMETHING FOR YOURSELF IN ORDER TO LOVE US MORE.”
@ 1h01m21s
