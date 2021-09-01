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The San Diego Uprising with Matt Baker
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74 views • September 01, 2021
People of San Diego attend a meeting of the San Diego board of Supervisors, to protest the way the county is dealing with the pandemic. About one hundred showed up. Almost all were against the vaccines, the shut down of business, and the vaccine passport. When Matt spoke, it was like a great Biblical figure arrived on the scene. He called for the resignation of Anthony Fauci and Nathan Fletcher
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