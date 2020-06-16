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How Glyphosate is Poisoning our Food Supply - Jeffrey Smith - TTAC Live Event
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122 views • June 16, 2020
Did you know that glyphosate, a common pesticide in Roundup, is a mitochondrial toxin? Find out more about the dangers of glyphosate here: https://bit.ly/dangers-glyphosate
If we learned anything from Dr. Otto Warburg, it’s that cancer is a mitochondrial dysfunction.
There is no more denying the connection between glyphosate and several forms of cancer or disease. Especially when there has been multiple studies proving that it does in fact damage the mitochondria.
Join Charlene & Ty Bollinger at last year’s The Truth About Cancer Live Event with Jeffrey Smith, a dynamic speaker who is a deeply passionate supporter of organic, non-GMO foods.
Jeffrey started over 2 decades ago as an author & filmmaker with a goal of educating Americans on the dangers of GMOs.
Now, America is demanding that major brand companies like Nestle have non-GMO products. Although we’ve seen a huge impact toward that goal, it’s time to update it with a new one: Educate Americans on the massive health benefits of organic food and keep tipping the scale in the favor of non-GMO, organic food!
We hope that after Jeffrey’s talk, you will be more inspired to support the movement. By not only eating organic, but buying organic.
Tune in until the end to discover how your microbiome is affected by glyphosate.
For more on the surprising sources containing glyphosate, be sure to check out this video (with transcript): https://bit.ly/glyphosate-food
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Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
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About Jeffrey M. Smith
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Jeffrey M. Smith is an American consumer activist, politician and film maker. He is the author of two books on genetically engineered foods, "Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies about the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating," and "Genetic Roulette: The Gamble of Our Lives," which he made into a film in 2012. He has appeared twice on The Dr. Oz Show. Smith has worked with organic food marketers and alternative health product promoters to advocate against genetically modified food.
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About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
---------------------------------------------------------
On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
TTAC co-founder Ty Bollinger traveled the country and the globe and sat down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
If we learned anything from Dr. Otto Warburg, it’s that cancer is a mitochondrial dysfunction.
There is no more denying the connection between glyphosate and several forms of cancer or disease. Especially when there has been multiple studies proving that it does in fact damage the mitochondria.
Join Charlene & Ty Bollinger at last year’s The Truth About Cancer Live Event with Jeffrey Smith, a dynamic speaker who is a deeply passionate supporter of organic, non-GMO foods.
Jeffrey started over 2 decades ago as an author & filmmaker with a goal of educating Americans on the dangers of GMOs.
Now, America is demanding that major brand companies like Nestle have non-GMO products. Although we’ve seen a huge impact toward that goal, it’s time to update it with a new one: Educate Americans on the massive health benefits of organic food and keep tipping the scale in the favor of non-GMO, organic food!
We hope that after Jeffrey’s talk, you will be more inspired to support the movement. By not only eating organic, but buying organic.
Tune in until the end to discover how your microbiome is affected by glyphosate.
For more on the surprising sources containing glyphosate, be sure to check out this video (with transcript): https://bit.ly/glyphosate-food
----------------------------------------
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
----------------------------------------
About Jeffrey M. Smith
----------------------------------------
Jeffrey M. Smith is an American consumer activist, politician and film maker. He is the author of two books on genetically engineered foods, "Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies about the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating," and "Genetic Roulette: The Gamble of Our Lives," which he made into a film in 2012. He has appeared twice on The Dr. Oz Show. Smith has worked with organic food marketers and alternative health product promoters to advocate against genetically modified food.
---------------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
---------------------------------------------------------
On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
TTAC co-founder Ty Bollinger traveled the country and the globe and sat down with the foremost doctors, researchers, experts, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
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