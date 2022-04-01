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【Ukraine Rescue】03/30/2022 From Follow Fighter XiaoxiaoSu: The NFSC Medyka rescue station received one of the oldest refugees to date – an 81-year-old woman who went away the warfare on a 60 km walk to our tent to wait for her son to drive from Germany to pick her up. The sight brought tears to the eyes of Follow Fighter WenYao