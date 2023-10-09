Create New Account
Astrology & Israeli War
channel image
FruitCakeAstrologer
41 Subscribers
63 views
Published 17 hours ago

Using Horary Astrology, I'll ask the cosmos about this war. Beware, my friends. It would appear an oil embargo approaches as well as crackdown on free speech, aka, "disinformation", or "misinformation" as seen by the powers that be.


#astrology #fruitakeastrologer #horary #israeliwar


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/

TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer

Website: https://AstroSvs.com



Keywords
astrologyisraelwarhamashoraryfruitcakeastrologer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket