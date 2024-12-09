BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV P166 Parash 8 Vayishlach (He sent) B’resheet_ Genesis 32_4-36_43
BGMCTV
5 views • 5 months ago

 P166 Parash 8 Vayishlach (He sent) B’resheet/ Genesis 32:4-36:43


B’resheet/ GENESIS 33


In this chapter we find Esav meeting Ya’akov in a friendly manner, contrary to his fears and expectation, having set his family in order in case of the worst, Gen_33:1; putting questions to Ya’akov concerning the women and children with him, who make their obeisance to him as Ya’akov had done before, Gen_33:5; and concerning the drove he met, which was a present to him, and which he refused at first to take, but at the urgency of Ya’akov accepted of it, Gen_33:8; proposing to travel with him, unto which Ya’akov desired to be excused, he, with the women, children, and flocks, not being able to keep pace with him, Gen_33:12, and to leave some of his men with him to guard him, which Ya’akov judged unnecessary, upon which they parted friendly, Gen_33:15; and the chapter is concluded with an account of Ya’akov's journey, first to Succoth, then to Shalem, where he pitched his tent, bought a field and built an altar, Gen_33:17.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
