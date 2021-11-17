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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11-17
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The democrats love to cheat. That is their modus operendi lately, and they can't do it any other way because of the things they want....which go against common sense and desency. So they must connive and figure out new ways to cheat, to get what they want which is control over the people they are supposed to serve.
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