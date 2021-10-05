Immune System Test After Second Jab

Originally Published at The Conservative Treehouse (link to full article below)Doctor Performs Blood and Immune System Test Before and After COVID Vaccination, The Alarming Results Motivate Him to Share This VideoOctober 4, 2021Dr. Nathan Thompson was approached by a long-term patient, we will call him Mr. Smith, who was being forced by his employer to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Smith and Dr. Thompson have a long history together, as the doctor helped his patient change his lifestyle and eliminate Mr Smith’s type-2 diabetes.Because Mr. Smith has a long history of blood tests to form the baseline for his healthy immune system; and because the patient was being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination; Dr. Thompson and Mr. Smith decided to take comparison blood tests after the first shot and after the second shot to see if/ how the patient’s blood-work was impacted by the vaccine. The doctor states his, “Jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much, with the patient’s permission, Thompson felt compelled to record this video and share the results. Overall, the blood-work showed a massive negative impact to the natural immune system of the patient. Because his patient is now more at risk after the vaccination, Dr. Thompson is left with multiple questions; including how long will this vaccine-induced autoimmune compromise last in his patient?Originally Published at The Conservative Treehouse