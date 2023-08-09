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The Next PlanDemic, Group Warns of TripleDemic, US-BRICS Power Shift - Ending the Dollar, China Buys another 23 Tons of Gold, Russia to Begin CBDC Trials, Coming Food Shortages: 08.09.2023
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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912 views • August 09, 2023

Please support Terral’s work at https://terral.substack.com. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

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What You Need to Know about the Next Plandemic

https://www.zerohedge.com/sponsored-post/what-you-need-know-about-next-plandemic

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Group warns of ‘tripledemic’ repeat without B.C. government action to combat COVID-19 in schools

https://www.castanet.net/news/BC/440733/Group-warns-of-tripledemic-repeat-without-B-C-government-action-to-combat-COVID-19-in-schools

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Analyst Discusses US-BRICS Power Shift — Warns of Dollar Dominance Ending

https://news.bitcoin.com/analyst-discusses-us-brics-power-shift-warns-of-dollar-dominance-ending/

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Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
License # 40648494
Cell: 651-888-1594 
www.milesfranklin.com

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Bioweapon Threats:

Nano Silver Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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News subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 that includes shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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