Ep. 1840: The Ugly Truth About Nuremberg’s Tribunals & How the Ruling Class Manufactures Normies

I've done a brief rant & narrated these articles:
* The Ugly Truth About the Nuremberg Murder Circus Tribunals
http://realnewsandhistory.com/nuremberg
* The Secrets of the Society Shapers, or: How the Ruling Class Manufactures Normies
http://realnewsandhistory.com/society-shapers
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]/LokiLuck3
*Steemt @ LL3-Podcast
#NurembergTrials #MindControl #Propaganda #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance