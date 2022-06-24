Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs Overwhelmed As It Received Over 8000 Complaints in the Two Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pakiebc3
06/21/2022 The HighWire: Between 2010 and 2020, the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program received 500 complaints. In the two years since COVID-19 appeared, it has received over 8000 vaccine adverse event complaints. Patient advocates, attorneys and the pharmaceutical industry fear that without drastic reforms, the program could collapse