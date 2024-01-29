Create New Account
Fear of the dark - Iron Maiden (full album)
andreash
17 views
Published 16 hours ago

Fear of the Dark is the ninth studio album by English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Released on 11 May 1992, it was their third studio release to top the UK Albums Chart, and the last to feature Bruce Dickinson as the group's lead vocalist until his return in 1999.

metalclassiciron maidenfear of the dark

