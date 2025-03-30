BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates Caught Pumping 'Depopulation Drugs' Into Popular Lotions and Creams
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
3712 views • 4 weeks ago

The global elite have you locked in their sights, striking from all sides with a chilling endgame: depopulation, ruthless, deliberate, and evil to its core.

You are the target, meant to fade away before you can flourish, build a future, or leave a legacy in the form of a family.

They've poisoned the air, water, and food with hidden threats, and now Gates is targeting some of the world's most popular creams and lotions, his scientists openly gloating about sneaking mRNA into your daily life with or without your consent.

This evil scheme has been in the works for decades, and it's unfolding in grisly detail right before our eyes.




Tags: Bill Gates, Gates, global elite, globalist, elite, depopulation, democide, Depopulation Drugs, Lotions, Creams, evil, poisoned, poison, air, water, food, mRNA

