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Dr. Zoellner & Clay Clark | How to Practically Build a Successful Multi-Million Dollar Business
Thrivetime Show
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81 views • November 09, 2021
Dr. Zoellner and Clay Clark teach the proven systems that they have used to build multi-million dollar businesses in the multiple industries including: Auto Auctions, Banking, DJ / Entertainment, Dog Training, Eye Care, Medical Care, Men’s Haircuts, Photography Real Estate, Sleep Center, etc.

Examples:
www.DrZoellner.com
www.Z66AA.com
http://drzzzs.com/
www.ShawHomes.com
www.EITRLounge.com
www.TipTopK9.com
www.OXIFresh.com

Step 1 - Know Your Goals:
Faith
Family
Finances
Fitness
Friendship
Fun

Step 2 - Determine the Hours Per Week That You Are Willing to Work:

Step 3 - Find a Product / Service That You Can Sell That People Actually Want:

Step 4 - You Must Improve Your Brand

Step 5 - Create a Turn-Key and Repeatable 3-Legged Marketing Stool

Step 6 - Sales Conversion System

Step 7 - You Must Determine What It Costs You to Land an Ideal and Likely Buyer

Step 8 - You Must Create Repeatable Systems

Step 9 - You Must Hire, Inspire, Train and Retain Quality People

Step 10 - Create a Sustainable Weekly Schedule That You Love

Want to Grow Your Business?
Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com

Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Keywords
businessclay clarkthrivetime show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy