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Dr. Zoellner & Clay Clark | How to Practically Build a Successful Multi-Million Dollar Business
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81 views • November 09, 2021
Dr. Zoellner and Clay Clark teach the proven systems that they have used to build multi-million dollar businesses in the multiple industries including: Auto Auctions, Banking, DJ / Entertainment, Dog Training, Eye Care, Medical Care, Men’s Haircuts, Photography Real Estate, Sleep Center, etc.
Examples:
www.DrZoellner.com
www.Z66AA.com
http://drzzzs.com/
www.ShawHomes.com
www.EITRLounge.com
www.TipTopK9.com
www.OXIFresh.com
Step 1 - Know Your Goals:
Faith
Family
Finances
Fitness
Friendship
Fun
Step 2 - Determine the Hours Per Week That You Are Willing to Work:
Step 3 - Find a Product / Service That You Can Sell That People Actually Want:
Step 4 - You Must Improve Your Brand
Step 5 - Create a Turn-Key and Repeatable 3-Legged Marketing Stool
Step 6 - Sales Conversion System
Step 7 - You Must Determine What It Costs You to Land an Ideal and Likely Buyer
Step 8 - You Must Create Repeatable Systems
Step 9 - You Must Hire, Inspire, Train and Retain Quality People
Step 10 - Create a Sustainable Weekly Schedule That You Love
Want to Grow Your Business?
Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Examples:
www.DrZoellner.com
www.Z66AA.com
http://drzzzs.com/
www.ShawHomes.com
www.EITRLounge.com
www.TipTopK9.com
www.OXIFresh.com
Step 1 - Know Your Goals:
Faith
Family
Finances
Fitness
Friendship
Fun
Step 2 - Determine the Hours Per Week That You Are Willing to Work:
Step 3 - Find a Product / Service That You Can Sell That People Actually Want:
Step 4 - You Must Improve Your Brand
Step 5 - Create a Turn-Key and Repeatable 3-Legged Marketing Stool
Step 6 - Sales Conversion System
Step 7 - You Must Determine What It Costs You to Land an Ideal and Likely Buyer
Step 8 - You Must Create Repeatable Systems
Step 9 - You Must Hire, Inspire, Train and Retain Quality People
Step 10 - Create a Sustainable Weekly Schedule That You Love
Want to Grow Your Business?
Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
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