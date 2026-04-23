Date: Apr. 23, 2026. Lesson 79-2026. Title: Hear, Refuse, and Avoid: Guarding the Path of Life

Proverbs 23:19–21 calls for intentional direction of the heart and disciplined separation from destructive influences. Wisdom begins with listening and allowing the heart to be guided in the right way. The passage warns against joining with drunkards and those given to excess, whose lifestyle leads to poverty and ruin. What begins as indulgence ends in loss and decline. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how wise choices shape the path ahead, why association matters, and how restraint protects both life and future from the slow erosion of excess.

Lesson 79-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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