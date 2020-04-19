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Dan Mitchell - Founder Center for Freedom & Prosperity - Covid Lockdown plunging humanity into economic catastrophe!
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16 views • April 19, 2020
While the world’s governments have pleased humanity with their lockdowns in the face of an existential pandemic, their corporate bailouts on top of an already over-leveraged economy will squander that trust as we plunge into a “Greater Recession”.
Laying out the facts is fiscal scholar Dan Mitchell, founder of the Center for Freedom & Prosperity. A prolific writer on coronavirus politics and frequently a guest on cable news, Mr. Mitchell is popular for simplifying complex market risks “into English” that we all readily will understand.
And we better understand SOON, or we’ll wreck Earth like Covid never could.
Laying out the facts is fiscal scholar Dan Mitchell, founder of the Center for Freedom & Prosperity. A prolific writer on coronavirus politics and frequently a guest on cable news, Mr. Mitchell is popular for simplifying complex market risks “into English” that we all readily will understand.
And we better understand SOON, or we’ll wreck Earth like Covid never could.
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