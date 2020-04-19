BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dan Mitchell - Founder Center for Freedom & Prosperity - Covid Lockdown plunging humanity into economic catastrophe!
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
73 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • April 19, 2020
While the world’s governments have pleased humanity with their lockdowns in the face of an existential pandemic, their corporate bailouts on top of an already over-leveraged economy will squander that trust as we plunge into a “Greater Recession”.

Laying out the facts is fiscal scholar Dan Mitchell, founder of the Center for Freedom & Prosperity. A prolific writer on coronavirus politics and frequently a guest on cable news, Mr. Mitchell is popular for simplifying complex market risks “into English” that we all readily will understand.

And we better understand SOON, or we’ll wreck Earth like Covid never could.
Keywords
freedompandemiccovid 19liberties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Dockworkers Launch Coordinated Strike at 113 Ports Over Israeli, U.S. Military Cargo

Dockworkers Launch Coordinated Strike at 113 Ports Over Israeli, U.S. Military Cargo

Garrison Vance
Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Patrick Lewis
Gold Falls to One-Year Low; Silver Tops $50 as Mining Shares Decline

Gold Falls to One-Year Low; Silver Tops $50 as Mining Shares Decline

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

Sterling Ashworth
Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy