LG Science Bulking Andro Kit Platinum Series | How to Use the Bulking Andro Kit

Using a stack of monster prohormones and cofactors, the Bulking Andro Kit™ includes everything you need to get big!
M1D Andro™ is the evolution of Methyl 1-D, our hardcore testosterone boosting prohormone. Using 5-DHEA along with a potent aromatase inhibitor and vital co-factors, we believe that M1D Andro can boost your testosterone to the highest possible levels without using illegal means.
4-Androstenolone™ uses the closest legal chemical cousin to testosterone, 4-DHEA to give your body all the raw materials to make more testosterone. 4-DHEA is a throwback prohormone to the original “ANDRO” and we theorize will have a healthy conversion to testosterone.
1–Androstenolone™ is a prohormone to the leaner, cleaner cousin to testosterone, called 1-Testosterone. This hormone is best used to build lean mass and strength. A recent preliminary study showed in well trained college males, showed gains in excess of 11lbs in 30 days with significant fat loss.
Form-XT™ combines an aromatase inhibitor along with co-factors designed to boost natural hormone production after a cycle to help you recover faster than on your own.
