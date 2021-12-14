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Cristian Terheș - Romanian politician Member of the European Parliament - Social Scoring System and Freedom (Subtitulos Español)
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90 views • December 14, 2021
Cristian Terhes
Cristian Terheș is a Romanian politician currently serving as a Member of the European Parliament for Christian Democratic National Peasants' Party
Eurodiputado comunica sobre la implantacion del "credito social chino" en la Union Europea
Esto tambien va a pasar en America, ya están empezando con el pasaporte sanitario que es solo el comienzo.
Cristian Terheș is a Romanian politician currently serving as a Member of the European Parliament for Christian Democratic National Peasants' Party
Eurodiputado comunica sobre la implantacion del "credito social chino" en la Union Europea
Esto tambien va a pasar en America, ya están empezando con el pasaporte sanitario que es solo el comienzo.
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