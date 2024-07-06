The Power of Distractions!!!

Distractions are powerful. If you are not rooted and grounded in Jesus, hiding the Word in your hearts that you may not sin against Him, you will not make it.

Severe, choking oppression, death, and many other evils are yet to come. Those who loved when it was others that suffered as they reaped the benefits will come to learn that the devil himself, does not discriminate. But no man will be able to say that there was no warning.