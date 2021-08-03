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Buy $HIVE on Blocktrades, Send to your Account and Power it up - A micro tutorial from D.Buzz
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Buy $HIVE on Blocktrades, Send to your Account, and Power it up - A micro tutorial from D.Buzz
Sites we use in this micro tutorial:
https://blocktrades.us/
https://peakd.com/
Goals:
Learn how to Buy HIVE on Blocktrades
Learn how to send that to your HIVE account.
Power up HIVE on your account in the Peak Wallet.
You will need:
A HIVE account and (User Name @UserName)
A Blocktrades account.
Log into Peaked.
BTC (Bitcoin or another Crypto asset) you can use for payment.
Questions, meet us on Discord at: https://discord.gg/bYcguQr3
Sites we use in this micro tutorial:
https://blocktrades.us/
https://peakd.com/
Goals:
Learn how to Buy HIVE on Blocktrades
Learn how to send that to your HIVE account.
Power up HIVE on your account in the Peak Wallet.
You will need:
A HIVE account and (User Name @UserName)
A Blocktrades account.
Log into Peaked.
BTC (Bitcoin or another Crypto asset) you can use for payment.
Questions, meet us on Discord at: https://discord.gg/bYcguQr3
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