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Ep. 3 - The Truth About the Constitution
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40 views • October 08, 2019
In America we are living through a perpetual constitutional crisis. The heavy restrictions placed on the federal government by the United States Constitution have been largely ignored for most of the country's history. We have experienced both small and incremental steps in the power and growth of the federal government (federal agencies, bureaucracies and regulations) as well as large and unprecedented leaps (the Alien and Sedition Acts, the internment of Japanese, The Patriot Act, and NSA spying).
In this episode I hope to influence the way you look at the federal government going forward - through the eyes of the Founding Fathers.
In this episode I hope to influence the way you look at the federal government going forward - through the eyes of the Founding Fathers.
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