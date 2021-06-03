A Libertarian Look At Land, Fear, And Life After Covid - With Guest Jeff Deist

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Mises Institute president and former Rep. Ron Paul chief-of-staff Jeff Deist joins today's Liberty Report to discuss the prospects for libertarianism and a non-violent approach to seemingly intractable disputes over land, control, and government coercion. Is the post-Covid US ripe or barren for the ideas of liberty to take hold?