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December 10th Is Coming - Soon the World will Face a Choice With Eternal Consequences. Banned video!
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84 views • December 02, 2020
Our Heavenly Father has poured out His Spirit upon His people over the last month, giving them dreams and visions about the judgment that is soon coming over the earth. The world that we knew for so long, will never return to the state it existed in under God's grace and mercy.
Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ alone to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belong to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!
Many believers in Christ do not know God's Word as they should and this leads to all kinds of doctrines that contradict many passages written in the Bible and misleading many to believe what is not true. The Bible tells us that Jesus will soon thrust in His sickle and will reap the earth and it is so important to understand how a harvest will be conducted because it concerns every believer!
Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!
If you would like to download and share this video with others, you can download it from the link below:
http://tiny.cc/8vp5tz
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
http://tiny.cc/pacosz
Link to the video in which God's name in our DNA is explained:
https://youtu.be/oTrzyCG0_aI
Link to the Enoch Calendar and numerous other interesting finds in the spreadsheet from Interrupts 165 channel:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1olJksRGIEx_HMkQeFVLvVSe32ftX-pFK/view
I, Pet Goat 2 animation:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]
Blessings!
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This page may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Most of the time, however, we give credits to the author of quotes, photos and other related materials. We sourced these materials from various internet sites, in an effort to advance understanding of environmental, political, geographical, anthropological, biological, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, cultural and social justice issues, etc.
We believe the use of materials on this site constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material (referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law). In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. (For more information go to: http://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html)
If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain expressed permission from the copyright owner. If you are the owner of any copyrighted material and believe the use of any such material does not constitute "fair use", please contact us, so we can make proper corrections, and ultimately, take it off the post, if proven necessary.
#Hunnukah #NewWorldOrder #Rapture
Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ alone to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belong to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!
Many believers in Christ do not know God's Word as they should and this leads to all kinds of doctrines that contradict many passages written in the Bible and misleading many to believe what is not true. The Bible tells us that Jesus will soon thrust in His sickle and will reap the earth and it is so important to understand how a harvest will be conducted because it concerns every believer!
Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!
If you would like to download and share this video with others, you can download it from the link below:
http://tiny.cc/8vp5tz
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
http://tiny.cc/pacosz
Link to the video in which God's name in our DNA is explained:
https://youtu.be/oTrzyCG0_aI
Link to the Enoch Calendar and numerous other interesting finds in the spreadsheet from Interrupts 165 channel:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1olJksRGIEx_HMkQeFVLvVSe32ftX-pFK/view
I, Pet Goat 2 animation:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]
Blessings!
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This page may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Most of the time, however, we give credits to the author of quotes, photos and other related materials. We sourced these materials from various internet sites, in an effort to advance understanding of environmental, political, geographical, anthropological, biological, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, cultural and social justice issues, etc.
We believe the use of materials on this site constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material (referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law). In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. (For more information go to: http://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html)
If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain expressed permission from the copyright owner. If you are the owner of any copyrighted material and believe the use of any such material does not constitute "fair use", please contact us, so we can make proper corrections, and ultimately, take it off the post, if proven necessary.
#Hunnukah #NewWorldOrder #Rapture
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