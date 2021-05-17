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God Restores Jerusalem
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71 views • May 17, 2021
In this study, we look at the Divine Reversals that came as Yahweh was restoring Judah back to Jerusalem, His way, and how that can be a gauge for our lives today. Yahweh’s ways bear an unmistakable mark of the impossible coming to pass, supernatural provision/flips, the way of Wisdom and true wealth… contrasted by the world’s ways. Are we trying to do things our way, or His?
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